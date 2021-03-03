Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:KL opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

