Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 612,450 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 187.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 939,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,450 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $31,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 260,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,169,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 398,400 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

