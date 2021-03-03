Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 162,661 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 665.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,661 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,794. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

