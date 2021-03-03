Julia Wilson Acquires 13 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, for a total transaction of £147.81 ($193.11).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, January 29th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £147.68 ($192.94).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

LON:III opened at GBX 1,135.50 ($14.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. 3i Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.07. The company has a market cap of £11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.