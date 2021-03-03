JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,225,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 272,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000.

JPGB opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

