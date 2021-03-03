JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

USM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

USM opened at $29.88 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 48.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

