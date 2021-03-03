JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Barclays cut shares of AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AIB Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

