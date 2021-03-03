JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $142.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $125.13 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $117,679,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,053,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.