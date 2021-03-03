John Woock Sells 10,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $798,450.00.

On Monday, February 1st, John Woock sold 1,917 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $98,457.12.

On Tuesday, January 26th, John Woock sold 1,893 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $101,426.94.

AXNX stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. 478,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,279. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

