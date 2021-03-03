John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,786. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

