John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. John Bean Technologies traded as high as $150.66 and last traded at $149.77, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.57.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,671,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

