JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) to Issue GBX 1.69 Dividend

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:JLEN opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.78. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £625.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
