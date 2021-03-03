JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) to Issue GBX 1.69 Dividend

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JLEN opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.78. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £625.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

