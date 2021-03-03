Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.40

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and traded as low as $23.12. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.43.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

