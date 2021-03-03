Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after acquiring an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,397,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

