Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Middleby by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

