Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 161,549 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

