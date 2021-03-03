Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arbutus Biopharma Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.