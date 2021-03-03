Jeff Benck Buys 1,800 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Benck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,466.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 638,719 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,923,000 after acquiring an additional 380,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $3,534,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.