Jane McAloon Acquires 5,306 Shares of United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) insider Jane McAloon purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,173.41 ($14,409.58).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.29.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

