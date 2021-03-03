Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.
Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.01 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.
About Jadestone Energy
