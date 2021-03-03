Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.01 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

