J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of J2 Global worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 204.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,267,000.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

JCOM stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

