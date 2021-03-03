Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.49. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 167,189 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

