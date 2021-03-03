ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Danske downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ISSDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

