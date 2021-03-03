iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.72. 16,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,174. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.