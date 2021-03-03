iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,101,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 272,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,069. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

