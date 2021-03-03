iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $158.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

