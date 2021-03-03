iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,846,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,897. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

