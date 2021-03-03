iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

