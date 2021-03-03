iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,616 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $34,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,643,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,996,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 878,757 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

