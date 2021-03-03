iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IBTH stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

