iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

