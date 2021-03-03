iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.00. 301,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,007. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.25 and its 200 day moving average is $360.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

