Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 11,771 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up 1.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

