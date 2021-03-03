Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Buys $3,311,040.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

