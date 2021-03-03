Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Buys $3,311,040.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.46.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
