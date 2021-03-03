Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Purchases 505,100 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IRWD opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
