Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Purchases 505,100 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRWD opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

