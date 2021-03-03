Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 57,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,702. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

