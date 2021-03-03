Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $620.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,378,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,068 shares of company stock valued at $709,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.