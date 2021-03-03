Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 931,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,971,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

