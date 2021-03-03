Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.