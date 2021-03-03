Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,530 First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

