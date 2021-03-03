IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.70. IRIDEX shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 2,112 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

