Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

