Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Decreased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,425.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,216,793.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,423 shares of company stock worth $9,121,389 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

