Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVITF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 90,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,954. Invictus MD Strategies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

