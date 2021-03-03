Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 521 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 902% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

MLHR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,874. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

