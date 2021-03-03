Investors Buy High Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,547 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 388 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLMT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

