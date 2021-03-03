Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

