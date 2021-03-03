Investors Buy High Volume of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,772 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 843% compared to the average daily volume of 188 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

