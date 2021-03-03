Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,825 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

