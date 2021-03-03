Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 42,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,256. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 173,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.