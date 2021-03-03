Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 42,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,256. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.